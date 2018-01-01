Engage your people more effectively with text messaging.

Enable peer-to-peer communication at scale, driving action for your cause or organization using Bolster.

14-day FREE trial - no credit card needed

Trusted by campaigns and organizations

Easily Manage thousands of contacts

Bolster helps you communicate at scale with supporters through one-on-one conversations in a single platform.

Watch the demo
Image
Image
Image
Image

Communicate at Scale

Utilizing the Bolster platform, your organization can easily manage thousands of contacts.

Learn more

Engage Effectively

98% of text messages are read versus less than 30% of email - reach you base where they are.

Learn more

Create Campaigns

Our platform lets you manage multiple messaging campaigns quickly and easily at the same time.

Learn more
Image

Activate Your Base

Bolster makes it easy to quickly create and send personalized text message campaigns to you contacts in a fully compliant manner without requiring opt-in.

  • Fully Web-Based
  • Organizer Reporting
  • Simple User Management
  • Export Data
Get a Demo

Communicate more effectively

Email is dead. Cold calling is dead. Mailouts are dead.

  • 98% of Text Messages are Read
  • 40% of Text Messages are Responded To
  • Most Americans Would Rather Receive a Text Message Than a Call
  • Engage Your Base Where They Are Spending Their Time
Set Up a Call
Image

pricing

Everything is included, no hidden fees, no nonsense

Grow Plan

We offer simple pricing

30 ¢
Per contact/month Save 10% on annually
  • Unlimited Campaigns
  • Unlimited Texters
  • Enforce Texting Hours
  • CSV Upload of Contacts
  • World Class Support
  • Fully Complaint
  • Organizer Analytics
Start free trial 14 days - no credit card

Grow Annual Plan

Save 10% on our annual plan

27 ¢
Per contact/month
  • Unlimited Campaigns
  • Unlimited Texters
  • Enforce Texting Hours
  • CSV Upload of Contacts
  • World Class Support
  • Fully Complaint
  • Organizer Analytics
Start free trial 14 days - no credit card
About Us

A Word from Our CEO

Image

We created Bolster to give organizations and campaigns a new avenue for communicating with people in a highly scalable, yet personalized one-on-one channel. We hope our platform enables you to achieve better engagement in a meaningful way.

Kevin Henry
CEO, Bolster

Frequently Asked Questions

How is this different from a mass texting service?

Mass texting services require the opt-in from the end user and typically come across impersonal and spammy; whereas, Bolster is designed to help organizations engage in one-on-one conversations through text message in a scalable way that also doesn't require the opt-in from the contact.

Is there a limit on the number of text messages I can send?

There is not a limit on the number of text messages that you can send and receive from your contacts, our pricing is based solely on the number of contacts in your database.

Can I cancel my monthly subscriptions?

Of course, you can cancel any time! We think you will love our platform though and won't want to cancel!

Do you offer discounts for high volume customers?

Yes, we do offer discounted rates for customers with a large number of contacts in their database. Reach out to our sales team to learn more!

Talk to our team

Start your free trial

Get started today and someone from our team will be in touch to get you set up as soon as possible!

14 days free - no credit card required